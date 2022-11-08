Kulgam truck driver allegedly beaten in Punjab, case filed

Punjab: A truck driver from Kulgam district was allegedly beaten by toll plaza employees in Mukerian area of Punjab even as a police case has been filed.

President J&K Truck Operators Welfare Union, Hilal Malik said that the truck driver identified as Sahil Iqbal of Yaripora was injured after he was beaten by toll plaza employees at Mukerian Punjab.

He said following the incident he was admitted to a civil hospital at Mukerian.

“We hope Punjab police will take strict action against the culprits,” he said.

Meanwhile, a police official from Mukerian Punjab told KNO that an FIR has been registered under relevant sections of law and further investigation was going on—(KNO)

