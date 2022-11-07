IUST Celebrates its 17th Foundation Day

Awantipora: Islamic University of Science and Technology celebrated its 17th foundation day today with great enthusiasm.Honourable Vice-Chancellor Prof. Shakil Ahmad Romshoo was the Chief Guest and Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Mr. Pandurang K.Pole, Guest of Honour for the event.

Speaking at the occasion, Prof. Romshoo reflected on the growth and achievements of the University and said, “The University has made remarkable growth in the last seventeen years and to take on this mission further, we came up with the IUST Strategy Plan which is a roadmap to ensure academic and innovative excellence of the University”. While elaborating on the essential administrative strategies being undertaken to expand and intensify progress at the university, Prof. Romshoo stated, “We have adopted a multidimensional approach of growth and progress and our ultimate goal is to transform this university into an economic enterprise and an institution of excellence. This is to make the university financially self-reliant, engage with all aspects of innovation and entrepreneurship, and ensure a substantial contribution to our society.”

The Guest of Honour Mr. Pandurang Pole during his addresssaid, “The institution has made significant academic contributions towards the society such as the various patents which can be further commercialised. He ensured administration would join hands to resolve the land issues, which IUST is facing.” He further said, “Religion and Science should go hand in hand to balance nature.” He suggested the students undertake quality research on contemporary issues for the betterment of society.

Delivering the welcome address for the event, Prof. Naseer Iqbal, Registrar IUST said, “From its humble beginning to current academic excellence, this university has seen milestones of dynamic growth in education, research and infrastructure. This University has immensely contributed to society by producing brilliant engineers, academicians and experts in diverse areas.”

Hailing the current Vice Chancellor’s tireless efforts in amplifying the growth of the University, Prof Naseer stated, “Our Vice-Chancellor has proved phenomenal in creating an effective administrative support system for the promotion of quality teaching, research and innovation which is imperative for enhancing overall excellence of the university”.

Former Vice Chancellor IUST Prof. Siddiq Wahidapplauded the University for its achievements and proudly stated IUST’s physical infrastructure is growing at a very rapid rate, which is important for any institution to progress. He also lauded the outreach efforts as well as industrial connect initiatives started by the University.

Dean of students, Prof. Anisa Jan traced the journey of IUST from 2005 to 2022 highlighting the institute’s growth and progression over the years. Strengthening the connection with its Alumni, the event saw a panel discussion on “Back to roots” with some prominent alumni working successfully in diverse sectors. Prof. Lily Want, Dean Outreach IUST moderated the discussion and spoke about the idea behind initiating the outreach programme of the University.

The event also saw the release of University’s Annual Report and memento distribution. It was followed bythe release of souvenir for the sixth Annual Day of Syed Mantaqi Memorial College of Nursing & Medical Technology. The students also delivered a number of cultural performances at the event.Ms. Haifa Shah Student of Department of English Language and Literature hosted the event.The event concluded with Dr. Ruheela Hassan, Sr. Assistant Professor Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, IUST presenting the vote of thanks.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print