KU Bioresources head appointed coordinator for Mutual Academic and Research Cooperation with (IIS) and Gujarat University

Srinagar: The University of Kashmir, has appointedDr. Manzoor Ahmad Mir, head Department of Bioresources, University of Kashmir as coordinator by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Neelofar Hassan Khan to coordinate with the Indian Institute of Sustainability (IIS) &Gujrat University to carry out the task of building mutual cooperation to learn, assimilate and develop further core strengths, experience and institutional objectives of the two institutes.

The decision was taken in view to achieve the various objectives that have been mutually agreed between the two institutions through the joint MoU signed between the two universities.

Dr Mir said I am thankful to Vice Chancellor for entrusting me with this important and prestigious assignment. He said that his main focus will be to link the students and faculty members of these two universities for joint academic and research collaboration. Capacity building will be another important field that both the Institutes can work together so that both universities can utilize each other’s acumen, resources, infrastructure and human resources.Apart from this, the student exchange program would be his main focus where the students can be trained in various dimensions and this will be initiated as soon as possible. Another area of mutual collaboration between the two institutes would be to explore the idea of academic bank of credit transfer. He emphasized that courses related to regional importance can be initiated for the students of both the institutes.

Dr Manzoor is an active researcher in the field of Breast Cancer drug repurposing and combination therapy and his research work has direct regional and societal impact. He has published more than twenty scientific papers in high impact factor journals like Clinical Breast Cancer, Scientific reports, Cancer Biomarkers, Seminars in cancer biology, Breast Cancer, Frontiers in Oncology, Medical oncology, Ethnopharmacology, Frontiers in Pharmacology, Medicinal chemistry etc in the field of breast cancer in last two years and has also published five internationalbooks with Elsevier and Springer publishers USA on different aspects of Breast cancer. He has presently two ongoing research projects one from Jammu and Kashmir Science Technology and Innovation council and other from Science and Engineering Research Board Department of Science and Technology Govt of India.Dr Manzoor has also developed two Massive open online courses (MOOCs) for the courses Immunology and Endocrinology for SWAYAM-UGC Ministry of Education Govt of India and is currently developing two more courses on Human Genetics and Human population genetics which will be available online for January-June session on Ministry website.

Dr Manzoor is actively pursuing the cause of breast cancer awareness, Breast health education, Breast cancer screening and early diagnosis of the disease. Hehas developed a comprehensive website regarding breast cancer awareness where all the information is available on one platform for general public free of Cost. Besides he has also produced a comprehensive documentary on breast cancer with regional focus which was recently screened on 3rd November 2022 at the Mega event of Free Breast cancer screening cum awareness at Kashmir university.

