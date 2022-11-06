IUST gears up to Celebrate its 17th Foundation Day: Div Com Kashmir to be the Guest of Honour

Awantipora: Islamic University of Science and Technology is all set to celebrate its 17th foundation day on 7th November 2022 with much fervour and zeal. Honourable Vice Chancellor Prof. Shakil Ahmad Romshoo will be the Chief Guest and Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Mr. P.K.Pole will be the Guest of Honour for the event.

Marking the 17 years of growth and success and celebrating the establishment of the University, the foundation day event will see multiple sessions and talks along with unveiling of the Annual Report and releasing the commemorative souvenir.

Honourable Vice Chancellor IUST Prof.Shakil Ahmad Romshoo said, “On the 17th foundation day of the IUST, I would like to acknowledge all of the stakeholders for their contributions to the growth and development of the university. Every faculty member’s contributions and efforts have been exceptional and deserves a special recognition. It is gratifying to see that the IUST has quickly become one of the most important educational institutions in Jammu and Kashmir and offers research-based and job-oriented education at par with the best universities in the country. The university is well-positioned to play a key role in developing qualified and skilled human resources in various fields who will be better able to address our societal concerns.”

The University came into existence with a mandate to advance and disseminate knowledge, wisdom and understanding amongst all segments of the society within and outside the State.

Speaking about the Foundation Day, Prof. Naseer Iqbal, Registrar IUST said, “I congratulate each and every individual who has put their efforts in making a dream of IUST true. My sincere thanks to UT Govt. for supporting us in building good infrastructure.”

It is pertinent to mention that in order to supplement and complement the academic cooperative participation within the broad framework of its vision and objectives and to promote and further the cause of IUST in developmental process of the state; it has established linkages with various Universities and other institutions of higher education across the globe. Under the aegis of HVC Prof. Shakil Ahmad Romshoo, the university has propelled its outreach initiatives towards a more holistic and multidisciplinary education with key focus on providing optimal learning environments and support for students.

Acknowledging the efforts of students, teaching and non-teaching staff in making IUST one of the most sought after institutions in the valley, Dean of Students, Dr. Anisa Jan said, “As we celebrate the 17th Foundation Day of IUST, we thank all our stakeholders for their contributions in our journey so far. On this day we pay sincere thanks to our students for their efforts and resilience, our faculty for adopting incredible measures for betterment of students, our non-teaching officers and staff for their tireless work and society at large for believing in IUST. We will continue to grow and provide integral, inclusive and formative education to our students for a sustainable future.”

