3 medical shops sealed for selling medicines without licence in Budgam

Srinagar: Three medical shops were sealed by drug controller department Kashmir for running without a valid license in Budgam district on Saturday.
The Drug Control Department officer Magam Peerzada Tasaduq Hussian conducted a surprise inspection on the directions of Drug Controller Kashmir Nighat Jabeen Andrabi and Assistant Drugs Controller Budgam Nazir Ahmad Dar at various retail sale outlets of chemist shops at Makhama and Adina areas of Magam in Budgam district, officials told Kashmir Reader.
During the checking and the drugs Control officer sealed three illegal medical shops for selling medicine without licence.
On late Saturday evening the drug Control department also inspected medical shops carried by the Drug Control Officer Magam for effective implementation of Drugs & Cosmetics Act 1940.
Drugs Control officer Magam Peerzada Tasaduq Hussian told Kashmir Reader that three medical shops were operating illegally without a proper license sealed in Makhama and Adina areas of Magam.
Earlier, three medical shops were closed at Badran Magam.
The operation of Drug Control Officer Magam against the illegal medical shops and drugs Abuse will be carried further under the supervision of Dy. Drugs Controller Kashmir Nighat Jabeen Andrabi and Assistant Drugs Controller Budgam Nazir Ahmad Dar.
