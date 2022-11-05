Ph.D scholar from NIT Srinagar selected for TEEP at Taiwan University

Srinagar: A Ph.D. scholar at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar has been selected for a prestigious internship at the International program, Taiwan Education experience program (TEEP) at National Taiwan University for a period of six months.

Nisar Rana, Ph.D. scholar at the Department of Physics, NIT Srinagar. He will work on the development of phosphors materials for solid-state lighting applications.

Rana is currently working with Prof. Seemin Rubab and Dr. Vijay Kumar. His research interests are mainly photoluminescence spectroscopy and its applicability towards display device applications, and LED fabrication.

Director NIT, Prof. (Dr.), Rakesh Sehgal extended his greetings to Ph.D. scholar Nisar Rana for bagging the prestigious internship and hoped that he would justify the fellowship with a quality research outcome.

“It is a proud movement for the entire Institute. Research is important and vital for any engineering institution. Without research and investigation, there will be no progress and we cannot stay relevant in a competitive market,” he said.

Institute’s Registrar, Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari extended his greetings to the Ph.D. scholar. He said this prestigious internship will provide him with exposure and would fulfill his professional aspirations.

Prof. Bukhari said there is no dearth of talent among the NIT Srinagar students, they need guidance at right time.

To support students on campus, we have developed state-of-the-art facilities for research and will continue to expand our activities in future, he said.

Head Department of Physics, Dr M.A. Shah also congratulated Mr. Rana for bagging the prestigious fellowship.

“This program enables the students to gain firsthand experience in academic research and education,” he said.

In his message, Dr. Vijay Kumar said Nisar Rana is a hardworking and passionate scholar. I hope that this internship at Taiwan University will help him to further accelerate his studies, he said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print