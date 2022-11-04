Wife of Pandit, killed by militants in Shopian on Oct 15, to be given govt job: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said that government will provide a job to the wife of Kashmir Pandit who was killed by militants in Shopian district on October 15 this year.

Office of LG J&K on its official Twitter informed that wife of Puran Krishan Bhat will given a permanent government job.

“Met the family members of martyr Shri Puran Krishan Bhat Ji at their residence in Jammu and offered my condolences. Administration to provide a permanent Govt job to his wife and every possible help to the family,” office of LG J&K tweeted.

Puran Krishan Bhat was killed by militants in Choudharygund village of Shopian district on October 15 this year—(KNO)

