Div Com Kashmir participates in B2V4 programme at Rakhi Asham Sumbal

Back to Village aimed to create a new era of development: Pole

BANDIPORA: As part of Government’s ambitious Back to Village-4 programme, the Divisional Kashmir (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Poletoday visited Rakhi Asham in Sumbal subdivision and took stock of ongoing activities in village Panchayat.

Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmed was also present on the occasion.

During the visit, Pole interacted with PRIs, social activists and locals in order to take stock of public issues concerning welfare and development of their areas. He listened to the issues raised by the participants on the occasion.

While interacting with people, Pole said that the aim and objective of the B2V4 programme is to reach out to the people of the district at their door steps, listen to their demands and take measures for early redressal of the same.

He lauded public response toward the Back to Village initiative and appreciated people for coming forward to register their demands and issues during the program. He said, Back to village programme is aimed to create a new era of development in the Union Territory.

He said that the visiting officers were deployed at Panchayats to ensure that the people are involved in public cooperation for the betterment of Development indices in the Panchayat and said efforts have been made to maximize benefits out of the initiative.

Development gaps and corresponding effective solutions can be undertaken by listening to people at their door steps, said Div Com.

Earlier, he along with Deputy Commissioner inspected the stalls installed by different departments and enquired about the grievance redressal mechanism being adopted to the satisfaction of the public.

The Visiting Officer also inaugurated first of its kind a Tug of War game among the senior citizens of Rakhi Ashman and said this is a unique sport to add peace to the soul and mind.

He asked the public to organize such games with the senior citizens and deliberated upon them to contribute in nation building.

On the occasion, Div Com also distributed land passbooks among the farmers. He said that it is a landmark initiative taken by the J&K Government to provide Land Passbooks to the lawful land owners to further improve the service delivery, enhance transparency and accountability in the system.

The DC also spoke on the occasion and expressed his happiness for mass participation of people in B2V4 across all Panchayats of Bandipora in which PRIs and all the members of Gram Panchayats and staff took active part in planning exercise.

He also highlighted development works completed and under execution in Rakhi Ashman.

While listening to public demands, Pole assured the public at Ashman that their demands will be taken with the concerned departments for early resolution.

ADDC, Ali Afsar Khan, DDC Member Farwa Ibrahim, SDM Sumbal Dr. Bashir Ahmed, ACD Ab Rashid Das, Tehsildar and other functionaries of concerned departments also participated in the programme.

