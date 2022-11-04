DC Srinagar reviews progress on sewerage project in Srinagar

Over 95 % work on STP at Eidgah-Ali Jan Road completed

SRINAGAR: A meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad here at Conference Hall of DC Office Complex to review the completion of works being carried out on ? 154.0 Cr Sewerage Treatment Plant Project at Eidgah-Ali Jan Road by NBCC under Comprehensive Sewerage in Zone 3rd of Greater Srinagar.

Among others the meeting was attended by Chief Planning Officer, Mohammad Yaseen Lone, Superintendent Engineer R&B, Abdul Qayoom Kirman, Executive Engineer R&B, Abdul Manan, Project Manager, NBCC, Suhail Ahmad, besides local representatives.

At the outset, the DC was given a detailed appraisal about the project and was informed that the project is on the verge of completion and over 95 percent of work on the project has been executed .

On the occasion, the DC directed the concerned implementing agency to speed up the pace of work by employing additional men and machinery to complete the road side works by November 15, 2022 so that one tube of main road be made free for vehicular traffic.

The DC sets deadline of December 31, 2022 for completion of the Sewerage Treatment Plant under Comprehensive Sewerage in Zone 3rd of Greater Srinagar and making STP fully operational through which about 17000 households are being connected with the 60 MLD In-fall Pumping Station to cater the major areas in the District.

During the meeting local representatives of the area present in the meeting lauded the efforts of the District Administration for taking keen interest in completion of the project particularly during the last one year.

They expressed their gratitude to DC Srinagar for conducting frequent visits to the site to accelerate the pace of the project and ensuring completion of over 95 percent work in short span of time.

