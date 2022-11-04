Alumni meet held at KU’s DDE

Srinagar: The Directorate of Distance Education (DDE), University of Kashmir on Thursday held its alumni meet as part of the varsity’s ongoing initiative of connecting with its former students.

Dean School of Opening Learning and Director DDE Prof Tariq Ahmad Chishti chaired the event, which was attended by a good number of DDE alumni who are serving various educational institutions and other government departments in different capacities.

Addressing the participants, Prof Chishti highlighted the evolution and progression of the Directorate of Distance Education and its achievements ever since its inception, especially in the area of academics where the Directorate is today offering a vast number of courses to the students desirous of studying in the open learning mode.

This is an occasion to share experiences and make future plans on how best we can move forward to make our open learning more flexible and learner-oriented, Prof Chishti said.

Prof Musthaq Ahmad, Professor of law at the DDE, also spoke on the occasion and underscored the importance of alumni meets to take the institution further on the path of development and progress.

Thanking the DDE alumni for making it to the alumni meet, Prof Mushtaq said that the Directorate’s hard-work is reflected by the success of its alumni who are serving various institutions and departments in important capacities today.

He said the National Education Policy-2020 now lays equal emphasis on open learning and such meets offer an opportunity to discuss ways and means of achieving the goals in a better way.

On the occasion, several alumni shared their experiences and offered valuable suggestions on the way forward vis-à-vis open learning that offers a lot of flexibility to the aspirants.

Dr Aneeda Jan conducted proceedings of the event. A colourful singing programme was also organised by the DDE with the support of the Department of Students Welfare.

