Army foils infiltration on LoC in Poonch, kills three militants

Jammu: The army foiled an infiltration bid and gunned down three militants in an encounter along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district on Thursday, officials said.

While the body of one of the militants was recovered by soldiers, bodies of the other two, lying across the LoC, were taken back by villagers of Pakistan-administered Kashmir (PaK), they said.

“At about 1000 hours today, alert soldiers of the army observed suspicious movement of some individuals along the Line of Control in the Poonch sector (JK), wherein they were trying to infiltrate across the Line of Control into the Indian side,” a defence spokesman said.

The soldiers challenged the infiltrators who opened fire on them, he said.

In an ensuing fire fight, three militants was killed, the officials said.

Body of one of the militants has been recovered along with two AK-47 rifles, a pistol and war-like stores, the spokesman said.

The villagers in PaK carried back the bodies of the other two militants, the officials said.

The operation continues and a search of the area is underway, the defence spokesman said. PTI

