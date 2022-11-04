Militancy counting its last breaths in J&K: Sinha

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said militancy is counting its last breaths and called upon all the stakeholders to play their role in bringing everlasting peace and normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Only police and forces cannot bring lasting peace. Elected representatives and other rings of administration will also play a big role in it,” he said.

The LG’s statement came in response to political parties’ criticism over the targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits in the union territory.

“I am saying this with utmost confidence that terrorism is counting its last breaths”, Sinha said at a function in the Garkhal border belt in the region on Wednesday evening.

“There is now a need for a system where common people have confidence that they will get justice and the administration will help them. Such a system will be a big step in bringing peace and normalcy in the union territory,” he said.

Sinha lauded the security forces and said that the security forces are doing their work diligently at the juncture where we stand today.

The Capex budget of Jammu and Kashmir has also been increased to Rs 22,126 crore this year which is four times more as compared to earlier, he said, adding that the increase in budget has been given for development works in collaboration with the three levels of the Panchayati Raj system.

The principle of transparency and zero tolerance towards corruption has revolutionised the implementation of projects, he said. PTI

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print