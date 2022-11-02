Sajad Gani Lone elected President of J&K Peoples Conference un-opposed

SRINAGAR: The Election Authority of the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference headed by Syed Basharat Bukhari and comprising Peerzada Mansoor Hussain and Mohammad Ashraf Mir today declared Mr. Sajad Gani Lone elected as President of J&K Peoples’ Conference un-opposed.

While addressing a press conference Chairman of the Election Authority and Returning Officer Syed Basharat Bukhari said that in response to the notification announcing the schedule for the election for the post of PC President, the Election Authority received 8 nomination sets till the expiry of last date for receiving nominations, all nominating Mr Sajad Gani Lone as the candidate for election as President. The nominations were received from Anantnag, Budgam, Srinagar, Baramulla, Handwara, Kupwara, Poonch and Jammu. No nomination was received in favour of any other candidate.

“The Election Authority, on 19th October, announced the schedule for the said election with 30th October, 2022 as the last date for receiving nomination, 2nd November, 2022 for withdrawal of nomination (till 3:00 PM), publication of list of contesting candidates on 2nd November, 2022 after the expiry of withdrawal time period and 6th November, 2022 as the date of poll, if required”, he said

He further said that since the poll as scheduled was not necessitated as only one candidate was in the fray for this election and he stood elected unopposed, it has been decided that the Electoral College (General Council) comprising of 732 members would participate in the oath ceremony of the President elect on 10th November, 2022 at Darul Jawad, Qamarwari, where the President will also assume the charge of his new term of office after taking oath of office to be administered by the Chairman of the Election Authority Syed Basharat Bukhari.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print