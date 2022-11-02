Missing man’s body retrieved after boat capsized in Wular Lake in Bandipora village

Bandipora: The body of a man, who had drowned in the Wular Lake after a boat capsized in Baniyari village of North Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Wednesday morning, was retrieved after hectic efforts.

An official three men had drowned in the Lake after the boat they were in capsized today morning.

He said that two persons were immediately rescued, while third one went missing and a rescue operation was launched to retrieve his body.

He added that after hectic efforts, his body was retrieved in the afternoon

The deceased has been identified as Javeed Ahmed Dar son of Ghulam Mohammad Dar of Baniyari—.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print