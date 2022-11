Bandipora: One person went missing after a boat capsized in Wular Lake in Banyari village of North Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Wednesday.

An official that three persons drowned in Wular Lake after their boat capsized in Banyari village today morning.

He said that two persons were rescued immediately, while the third one was still missing and rescue operation was launched to trace him.

The official identified the missing person as Javed Ahmed—(KNO)

