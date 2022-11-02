Mainly dry weather forecast for 2 days in J&K, Mercury Falls To Minus 1.0°C In Gulmarg

Srinagar: Meteorological department here on Wednesday forecast ‘mainly dry weather’ in Jammu and Kashmir during the two days and a wet spell associated with the possibility of scattered light to moderate rain and snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir from November 5 to 8.

“Mainly dry weather over Jammu and Kashmir is expected till November 4,” an official of the department said.

From November 5-8, he said, weather is expected to be cloudy with scattered light to moderate rain/snowfall over middle and higher reaches. “There is no forecast of heavy snowfall. (forecast confidence upto75%),” he said.

Meanwhile light snowfall was reported on higher reaches while rains lashed plains during the last 24 hours till 0830 hours today.

He said Srinagar received 0.2mm of rainfall, Qazigund had 1.4mm, Pahalgam 7.9mm, Kukernag 0.8mm, Gulmarg 3.0mm, Jammu 0.2mm, Banihal 0.6mm and Bhaderwah 5.8mm.

Meanwhile, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 5.0°C against 7.6°C on the previous night. The temperature was 2.5°C above normal for the summer capital during this time of the year, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 3.0°C against 8.0°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.5°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 0.2°C against minus 6.0°C on the previous night and it was 0.4°C above normal for the south Kashmir resort, he said.

Kokernag recorded a low of 3.8°C against 7.6°C on the previous night and it was 0.2°C below normal for the place, he said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 1.0°C against 0.0°C on the previous night and it was 2.7°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at 5.1°C against 6.4°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 3.2°C above normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 15.3°C against 18.3°C on the previous night. It was 0.1°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 7.2°C (below normal by 2.6°C), Batote 9.0°C (1.5°C above normal), Katra 15.5°C (above normal by 2.9°C) and Bhadarwah 5.3°C (above normal by 0.8°C).(GNS)

