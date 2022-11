Srinagar: A 32-year-old “mentally unsound” man was seriously injured after being hit by a train around Mazhoom Pattan section in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday.

Official said that the man identified as Nazeer Ahmad Dar of Aarampora village of the area lost both of his feet in the incident. He was later shifted to local hospital where from he has been referred to SKIMS Soura , they said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the law, they added. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print