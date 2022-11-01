Encounter breaks out in Anantnag’s Semthan

Anantnag: An encounter broke out between security forces and militants at Semthan village of Bijbehara in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday.

An official said that a joint of team of police, Army and CRPF after receiving information about the presence of militants launched a search operation in the area.

He said that as the joint team of forces intensified searches towards the suspected spot, hiding militants fired upon them, which was retaliated to, triggering an encounter.

He said that the exchange of fire was going on and two to three militants are believed to be trapped in the area—(KNO)

