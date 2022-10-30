J&K braces up for weeklong wet weather, colder days

Srinagar: Amid forecast for weeklong weather associated with possibility of rain or snowfall and colder days, most places in Jammu and Kashmir recorded below normal night temperature on Sunday.

A meteorological department official here said that Srinagar recorded a low of 4.2°C against 2.6°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.4°C above normal for the summer capital during this time of the year, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 2.2°C, same as on the previous night. The temperature was below 0.4°C than the normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he told GNS.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at minus 0.4°C against minus 0.4°C on the previous night and it was 0.7°C below normal for the south Kashmir resort, he said.

Kokernag recorded a low of 5.6°C against 5.2°C on the previous night and it was 1.3°C above normal for the place, he said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 1.6°C against 2.2°C on the previous night and it was 0.1°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at 2.0°C against 1.6°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 0.4°C below normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 16.1°C against 16.0°C on the previous night. It was 0.2°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 4.2°C (below normal by 0.7°C), Batote 7.5°C (0.4°C below normal), Katra 14.3°C (above normal by 1.2°C) and Bhadarwah 5.0°C (below normal by 0.4°C).

“On October 31, there is possibility of widespread rains and snow. In fact for whole 1st week of November (1-6th), the weather is most likely to remain generally cloudy with possibility of light to moderate rain/snowfall over middle and higher reaches of J&K at scattered places of J&K (forecast confidence >75%),” the meteorological department official said.

He said during the period, there will be “drastic fall” in day temperature and there days will be colder.

Regarding probable impacts, he said, “Snowfall and low temperature may lead to temporary disruption of surface transportation, mainly over Zojila, Mughal Road, Sadnatop, etc.” (GNS)

