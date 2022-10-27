Several people injured as minu bus skids in Poonch

By on No Comment

Poonch: Several people were injured when a bus they were traveling in met with an accident near Tungi Morh area in Poonch district on Thursday.

Official sources said that the bus (JK02AX-3893) skidded off the road and turned on side near Tungi Morh towards Chowki Choura. Several people were injured and shifted to hospital by rescuers including local volunteers and police.

A police officer confirmed it to GNS and said that apparently driver lost control over the vehicle. “Further investigations are underway,” he added. (GNS)

Several people injured as minu bus skids in Poonch added by on
View all posts by Reader correspondent →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.