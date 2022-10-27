Several people injured as minu bus skids in Poonch

Poonch: Several people were injured when a bus they were traveling in met with an accident near Tungi Morh area in Poonch district on Thursday.

Official sources said that the bus (JK02AX-3893) skidded off the road and turned on side near Tungi Morh towards Chowki Choura. Several people were injured and shifted to hospital by rescuers including local volunteers and police.

A police officer confirmed it to GNS and said that apparently driver lost control over the vehicle. “Further investigations are underway,” he added. (GNS)

