Downtown Heroes FC felicitates footballer Arun Malhotra

Srinagar: Downtown Heroes FC has felicitated former International footballer of J&K, Arun Malhotra for being appointed as All India Football Federation (AIFF) Technical Committee member.

Downtown Heroes FC, Founder Mushtaq Bashir and co-Founder Hinan Bhat on Wednesday met Arun Malhotra in Srinagar to discuss the development of football in J&K. Arun who works in ONGC is currently on a private to Kashmir and has been interacting with budding footballer’s as well.

While terming Arun as legend of J&K football, Downtown Heroes said that it is matter of pride to see a footballer from J&K in the top committee of AIFF.

Downtown Heroes FC officials, apprised Malhotra of the current football scenario in J&K also about the club activities.

They also discussed with Arun the ways of improving club and to make it name in Indian football arena.

“We met Arun to honour him for his appointment as AIFF Technical Committee Member. It is great to see our local hero in AIFF Committee. It will help in the development of the game in J&K,” said Mushtaq Bashir.

“We also discussed various issues concerning football on J&K with Malhotra. We also raised the issue of no J&K team in second division I-League from last two season. Arun assured us that he will raise these issues with the concerned,” he said.

