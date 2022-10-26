Biker dies after being hit by vehicle in Ganderbal

Ganderbal: A biker died after he was hit by an unknown vehicle in Malshibagh area of Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Wednesday.

An official said that the bike rider was hit by an unknown vehicle near Malshibagh area, resulting in his on spot death.

He identified the deceased as Manzoor Ahmad Kaloo (42) son of Ghulam Ahmad Kaloo of Nesbal, Sumbal.

The official said that police have registered a case in this regard and launched a manhunt hunt to nab the accused driver who fled from the spot—(KNO)

