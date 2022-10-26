MeT predicts light to moderate rain, snow on middle, higher reaches of J&K

Srinagar: Weatherman on Wednesday forecast light to moderate rain and snowfall over middle and higher reaches at many places of Jammu and Kashmir.

“As per today’s conditions, light to moderate rain/snowfall over middle and higher reaches of J&K is very likely (upto75%) at many places of J&K,” a meteorological department official said here, adding, “no heavy spell is expected.”

Regarding the temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 4.7°C against 4.8°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.9°C above normal for the summer capital during this time of the year, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 3.4°C against 2.4°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.3°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 0.3°C against 0.6°C on the previous night and it was 0.2°C below normal for the south Kashmir resort, he said.

Kokernag recorded a low of 5.7°C against 5.2°C on the previous night and it was 0.3°C above normal for the place, he said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 1.5°C against 1.8°C on the previous night and it was 0.9°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at 2.8°C against 3.0°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 0.4°C below normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 14.7°C against 13.4°C on the previous night. It was 2.0°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 4.8°C (below normal by 0.7°C), Batote 7.9°C (0.5°C below normal), Katra 13.8°C (above normal by 0.1°C) and Bhadarwah 5.5°C (above normal by 0.1°C). (GNS)

