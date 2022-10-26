Encounter breaks out in Baramulla village

Baramulla: An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Wanseeran Taripora area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday.

An official said that the encounter broke out when joint teams of forces launched a search operation in the area.

“During a search operation, as the search party proceeded towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired indiscriminately upon them, which was retaliated to, leading to an encounter,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kashmir zone police in a Tweet also confirmed that the encounter broke out in Wanseeran Taripora village.

“Encounter has started at Wanseeran Taripora area of #Baramulla. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,” police tweeted—(KNO)

