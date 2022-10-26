J&K Public University Bill: Govt may convert existing colleges into Universities, unite colleges into Cluster University

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir public universities bill 2022 has proposed that the ‘government may establish new universities by converting existing colleges into universities or by merging one or more existing universities or uniting a cluster of colleges into a Cluster University’.

Stating the incorporation, objects, powers, and functions, about the establishment of a new university, the bill reads, “The Government may, by amendment of the Schedule-I to this Act, followed by notification in the official gazette establish new universities by such name and for such jurisdiction as may be notified.”

It was leant that the bill states that the Government may also establish and incorporate, teaching-intensive universities, research-intensive universities, Multidisciplinary Education and Research Universities (MERUs), or any other University in consonance with the spirit and guidelines of the National Education Policy 2020 and to inter alia give equal access to higher education to all citizens.

“The Government may establish new Universities by converting existing colleges into universities or by merging one or more existing universities or uniting a cluster of colleges into a Cluster University and notifying them as such after including them under Schedule-I (Part-II) of the Act,” reads the bill.

It further states that the government may alter the jurisdiction of any university.

“The Government may also change the composition or jurisdiction of cluster universities by de-notifying, deleting or modifying colleges which are currently constituent colleges of a cluster university or notifying or adding new colleges to the composition of such universities.”

According to the Jammu and Kashmir public universities bill, 2022, the government may also close any existing public university. KNO

