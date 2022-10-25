Secy Tourism conducts Jan Abhiyan at Drang, Tangmarg

Sarmad Hafeez appreciates role of locals in development of tourism

TANGMARG: As part of ongoing Jan Abhiyan programme, Secretary, Tourism, Youth Services & Sports, Sarmad Hafeez today visited the Drung area of Tangmarg during which he interacted with various tourism stakeholders, PRIs, Youth Clubs etc of the area.

Interacting with various groups of tourism stakeholders, youth clubs and PRIs of the area, the Secretary Tourism appreciated the role played by the local population in the development of tourism and tourism related activities in the area.

The Secretary Tourism informed the participants that the basic purpose of organizing such programs is to ensure that governance reaches to the door steps of every area and people especially the youth are made aware about the various schemes / initiatives regarding the creation of self

employment opportunities for them. He stressed upon the local population, especially the youth, to take due advantage of the recently issued guidelines for registration of home stays which have been made simpler and hassle free.

Sarmad Hafeez informed the participants that Drung is amongst the 75 new offbeat / lesser known destinations which has been identified for development by the Department for which various initiatives have already been taken so that the tourists who visit Gulmarg are also diverted to Drung and its adjacent areas. He assured the locals of the area that new trekking routes which have been identified in the area shall be given due publicity by the Department.

Sarmad Hafeez advised the service providers to come up to the expectations of visiting guests by providing them with enriching experience so that they can go back with some wonderful memories from this place. He assured the stakeholders, PRIs, members of youth Clubs that the genuine demands and suggestions put forth by them during the Jan Abhiyan programme shall be given due attention so that Gulmarg and other adjacent tourist destinations of the area continue to receive a good footfall with the ultimate objective of creating employment generating opportunities for the common masses.

During the said programme, the tourism stakeholders of the area, members of youth clubs and PRIs put forth various suggestions / demands before the Secretary Tourism during the Jan Abiyan Programme and sought their redressal so that the benefits of huge tourist influx are reaped by the local populace of the area.

During the said programme, the tourism stakeholders of the area, members of youth clubs and PRIs put forth various suggestions / demands before the Secretary Tourism during the Jan Abiyan Programme and sought their redressal so that the benefits of huge tourist influx are reaped by the local populace of the area.

