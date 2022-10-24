Despite slight rise, night temp hovers below normal in J&K; mainly dry weather forecast

Srinagar: Despite slight rise, night temperature continued to hover below normal in Jammu and Kashmir except Kupwara on Monday.
A meteorological department official here said that Srinagar recorded a low of 3.7°C against 3.6°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.1°C below normal for the summer capital during this time of the year, he said.
Qazigund recorded a low of 2.8°C against 2.2°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.7°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.
In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 0.0°C against minus 0.6°C on the previous night and it was 0.5°C below normal for the south Kashmir resort, he said.
Kokernag recorded a low of 4.4°C against 3.7°C on the previous night and it was 1.0°C below normal for the place, he said.
Gulmarg recorded a low of 0.5°C against minus 1.2°C on the previous night and it was 1.9°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at 3.2°C against 3.1°C on the previous night, the official said. It was normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.
Jammu recorded a low of 14.2°C against 14.1°C on the previous night. It was 2.5°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 5.0°C (below normal by 0.5°C), Batote 7.5°C (0.9°C below normal), Katra 13.6°C (below normal by 0.1°C) and Bhadarwah 5.3°C (below normal by 0.1°C).
“Mainly dry weather shall continue over Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours,” the official said, adding, “no large change is expected for subsequent days till Oct 31.” (GNS)