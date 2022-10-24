Despite slight rise, night temp hovers below normal in J&K; mainly dry weather forecast

Srinagar: Despite slight rise, night temperature continued to hover below normal in Jammu and Kashmir except Kupwara on Monday.

A meteorological department official here said that Srinagar recorded a low of 3.7°C against 3.6°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.1°C below normal for the summer capital during this time of the year, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 2.8°C against 2.2°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.7°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 0.0°C against minus 0.6°C on the previous night and it was 0.5°C below normal for the south Kashmir resort, he said.

Kokernag recorded a low of 4.4°C against 3.7°C on the previous night and it was 1.0°C below normal for the place, he said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 0.5°C against minus 1.2°C on the previous night and it was 1.9°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at 3.2°C against 3.1°C on the previous night, the official said. It was normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 14.2°C against 14.1°C on the previous night. It was 2.5°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 5.0°C (below normal by 0.5°C), Batote 7.5°C (0.9°C below normal), Katra 13.6°C (below normal by 0.1°C) and Bhadarwah 5.3°C (below normal by 0.1°C).

“Mainly dry weather shall continue over Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours,” the official said, adding, “no large change is expected for subsequent days till Oct 31.” (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print