Snow clearance work on Mughal road going on in full swing

Poonch: The authorities have started snow clearance operations on the Mughal road and is going on in full swing, which continues to remain closed after heavy snowfall in the area.

An official said that snow clearance operations were started today as the road remained closed for the last two days.

He said that snow clearance work is expected to conclude by late evening after which decision to restore the road for traffic will be taken.

The road was closed for all sorts of vehicular movement after heavy snowfall in the area—(KNO)

