NCPCR, DSEJ organise District level workshop on Safe, Secure Transport Facility for children by schools

JAMMU: National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), in collaboration with Directorate of School Education Jammu, on Thursday organised MOE Sponsored one-day District Level Awareness and Sensitization Workshop on ‘Safe and Secure Transport Facilities for School Children’ at the Govt. Polytechnic college Jammu under the mentorship of Dr. Ravi Shankar Sharma, Director School Education Jammu. Teacher counselors from all the higher secondary Schools along with representatives from Private schools attended the workshop.

The purpose of the workshop was to create an awareness and understanding amongst all the stakeholders/ participants of the workshop including teachers, principals and transport in-charges the need for co-creating a safe and secure environment for students within and outside the schools.

Ganshyam Singh (RTO Jammu), Bikram Kumar (Dy. SP Traffic City South Jammu), Dr. Romesh Kumar (IC Counselling cell DSEJ), and Mr. Dushyant Mehar (Consultant NCPCR) were the Key resource persons for the programme.

In her opening remarks, Subha Mehta (Joint Director JSK) emphasized on the need to be aware of the various safety measures in the school bus. She further appealed to the teachers to disseminate the gained information amongst students and other staff members.

RTO Jammu, Ganshyam Singh elaborated on Road Safety laws and the benefits of these laws in providing comfort, security and safety for students. These benefits include reaching schools on time, reducing pollution emission resulting from vehicle exhausts and reducing traffic jams.

Vikram Kumar (Dy. SP Traffic City South Jammu) said that the school authorities and the teachers should impart the necessary knowledge, skills and attitude to be a safe road user to the students. If any school bus or any conveyance, by which children come to school, violates traffic rules, the teachers/parents should inform the principal or the Traffic Police Control Room of the District / Traffic Control Room, he added.

Dr. Romesh Kumar Dr. (In charge counseling cell, DSEJ) elaborated the roles and responsibilities of School Heads and Teachers in safe passage of each child to school and back home. Apart from teachers and other concerned authorities Children themselves should also be trained for maintaining order on the bus.

Director School Education Jammu Dr. Ravi Shankar Sharma appreciated the efforts of the counselling cell in organizing the event. He insisted upon a zero tolerance policy against any negligence on part of any individual or management when it comes to the safety matter of any student.

The program was moderated by Dr. Alka Sharma. The Other team members viz. Counsellor Shanti Saroop Sharma, Ms. Preeti Sharma, Ms. Bindu Kumari and Nirmal Kumar coordinated in the smooth functioning of the program.

