Mehbooba Mufti asked to vacate Fairview residence on Gupkar road

Srinagar: The Jammu & Kashmir Government has asked former Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti to vacate her Fairview residence on Gupkar road.

Sources said that the Estates Department has served an eviction notice to Mehbooba Mufti to vacate the Fairview residence in which her family lives since 2005 when her father Mufti Muhammad Sayeed was Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir.

“The former CMs are no longer entitled to official accommodation after the Government of India amended a state law in 2020,” sources in the Jammu & Kashmir Government disclosed.

Mehbooba Mufti confirmed to KNO that she has been asked to vacate the accommodation.

Sources in the government also disclosed that an alternate accommodation has been offered to Mehbooba Mufti in lieu of Fairview residence.

The Fairview residence of Muftis was formerly an infamous torture center, known as PAPA-2.

Till 1989, it served as an official guest house. The building was occupied by the Border Security Forces in 1990 who named it PAPA-2 .

It continued to function as an interrogation and torture center till 1996.

In 1996, Ashok Jaitley, former Chief Secretary of the State moved in and used it as his residence. In 2003 it was renovated and served as the residence of then Finance Minister Muzaffar Hussain Baig—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print