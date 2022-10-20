Arrested ‘hybrid militant’ accused of killing 2 workers killed during searches in Shopian: Police

Srinagar: A Lashkar-e-Taiba “hybrid militant”, who was arrested following the killing of two workers from Uttar Pradesh in Shopian a day ago, was killed in an overnight anti-militancy operation in Shopian, police said on Wednesday.

“Based on disclosure of arrested hybrid terrorist and in continuous raids by police and security forces, another contact has been established between terrorists and SFs at Nowgam, Shopian, in which hybrid terrorist Imran Bashir Ganaie (was) killed by firing of another terrorist,” Kashmir Zone police said in a tweet on Wednesday.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said during investigation, it was revealed that the grenade at the accommodation of the labourers was thrown by Imran Bashir Ganie.

“The said hybrid terrorist alongwith his accomplice was promptly arrested within hours of the terror crime,” it said.

According to the police, several raids were conducted

on the basis of disclosures made by the accused about militants and their hideouts.

It said that during one such raid on a hideout at Dongri Nala near Landoora Bridge, contact was established with the hiding militants but they managed to escape from the spot after exchange of fire.

Police said that similarly another raid was conducted in Nowgam orchards of Shopian where Ganie had earlier met with other militants responsible for his recruitment in militant ranks besides providing a grenade to him.

“A joint anti-terrorist operation was launched in the said area in the midnight at about 0230hrs after the accused agreed to show the exact place of hideout in the orchards.

During the search operation, the hiding terrorists fired upon the joint search party, in which the arrested hybrid terrorist who was accompanying and leading the search party for identifying the place got injured. He was shifted to hospital where he was declared brought dead,” police added.

Police said that militants managed to escape from the spot due to darkness.

“Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition have been recovered from the spot. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation,” it added.

Two labourers from Kannauj area of Uttar Pradesh were killed in a grenade attack early Tuesday at Harmain in Shopian. Police arrested two people, including Ganaie, for their involvement in the incident.

“Hybrid militants” are unlisted radicalised people who carry out terror strikes and slip back into their routine lives often without leaving any trace.

