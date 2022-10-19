Govt. P. G. College Rajouri Organizes Mega Cleanliness Drive

Rajouri:A mega cleanliness drive was held at Govt. P. G. College Rajouri. The drive was launched and inaugrated by principal of the college Prof Dr. Javaid Ahmed Qazi.
This Mega Cleanliness Drive was organized by NSS Units (Boys & Girls) of the college under Swachh Bharat 2022 with an objective of cleaning the public spaces and households. The aim was also to instill awareness and feeling of pride among citizens to keep their surroundings clean and waste-free.
There were seventy NSS Volunteers along with Programme Officers Dr Naseem Ahmed and Prof Supriya Gupta who visited the area and collected 220 kgs of plastic waste, trash, plastic wrappers and other non decomposable wastes.
The collected waste was handed over to the Municipal Committee Rajouri for disposal. Senior Municipal Councilor Mr Puspinder Gupta himself visited the college and appreciated the efforts of the volunteers and Programme Officers for this initiative.
