Jammu: Police on Tuesday said that an Improvised Explosive Device was detected and destroyed by BDS at Panjgrain Nagrota area of Jammu district.

SSP Jammu Chand Kohli said that a suspicious object found at Panjgrain Nagrota Jammu was an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

It has been destroyed by the Technical Team / Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) through a controlled mechanism, he said.

Case under relevant sections of law has been registered and investigation has been taken up, the officer added.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print