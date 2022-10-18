Two labourers from UP killed in Shopian: Police

Shopian: Two non-local labourers were killed last night after suspected militants lobbed a grenade on their rented accommodation in Harmain area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district.

A police official said that militants lobbed a grenade on the structure in which these labourers were living to earn their livelihood.

He said that in the incident two non-local labourers identified as Manish Kumar and Ram Sagar both residents of Kanoj Uttar Pradesh got injured and succumbed to injuries later.

“Militants lobbed hand grenade in Harmen #Shopian in which two labourers from UP namely Monish Kumar & Ram Sagar, both residents of Kanooj, UP got injured. They were shifted to hospital where they succumbed. Area cordoned off.” Kashmir Police Zone tweeted.

