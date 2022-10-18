SIU conducts searches at multiple locations in Pulwama

Srinagar: The SIU team of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday conducted searches at multiple locations in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

An official said that SIU conducted searches at residence of Jahangir Ganaie and Younis Ahmad Mir in Armulla Pulwama besides that they conducted searches at residence of Farooq Ahmad Dar in Niloora Pulwama.

He said that trio has been already arrested in case under FIR number 65/22 in Police station Litter.

Official added that SIU conducted searches at residences of Bilal Ahmad Sheikh of Jandwal Pulwama and Mohammad Maqbool Mala of Bandzov Pulwama.

He said that searches are going on in connection with IED case in Pulwama district.

Notably on 16 June this year, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) material was recovered from an orchard at Aramulla in Lassipora Litter area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama.

Moreover, an IED weighing around 25 to 30 Kgs was recovered on circular road in Pulwama by joint team of police and security forces on 10 August—(KNO)

