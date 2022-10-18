Rain, snow forecast in J&K

Srinagar: Weather department here on Tuesday forecast isolated light rain and thunders over Jammu and Kashmir during next 24 hours.

For subsequent two days, a meteorological department official here said that there is possibility of “scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rain or snow” in J&K.

However, the weatherman reiterated that “there’s no forecast of any major snowfall for the next one week to 10 days in J&K and Ladakh.”

Regarding minimum temperature, the MeT official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 7.0°C against 7.4°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.9°C above normal for the summer capital during this time of the year, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 6.0°C against 5.0°C on the previous four consecutive nights. The temperature was 1.6°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 4.5°C against 2.6°C on the previous night and it was 3.0°C above normal for the south Kashmir resort, he said.

Kokernag recorded a low of 6.1°C against 7.0°C on the previous night and it was 0.2°C above normal for the place, he said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 2.2°C against 4.0°C on the previous night and it was 0.7°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at 5.6°C against 4.7°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 1.1°C above normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 18.2°C against 18.0°C on the previous night. It was 0.9°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of8.4°C, Batote 10.2°C, Katra 16.3°C and Bhadarwah 8.1°C. (GNS)

