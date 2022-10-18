SIA Kashmir Conducted Raid at House of Social Media Handler in Magam

Srinagar’: State Investigation Agency Kashmir today conducted raid at the residence of Social Media handler in Magam area for involvement in publishing of criminal content on social media, an official said.

In a handout, the SIA said that it conducted raid at the house of a Social Media handler at Magam involved in publishing of criminal content on the Social Media at the behest of militants/secessionist elements. On a reliable information, Case FIR No. 18/2022 U/S 153-A, 505,506 IPC and 13 UA(P) Act was registered in Police Station SIA Kashmir and investigation was taken up. During investigation, it surfaced that the SM user was propagating anti-India and secessionist propaganda besides, profiling and intimidating specific individuals especially those who are in support of peace, order and violence-free society, by issuing virtual threats.

The spokesman further stated that the suspected person has been glamorizing militants and expressing active support to the anti-national elements by sharing incriminating photographs, videos and texts etc. on Social Media with active financial & ideological support of secessionist groups as well as the proscribed militant organizations within the valley for advocating their militant as well as secessionist activities.

The search was carried out in compliance to search warrant obtained from the Hon’ble Court of Special Judge, Designated under NIA Act (TADA/POTA) Srinagar and during search, incriminating material which include mobile phone, SIM cards and bank documents were seized for further investigation, reads the statement.(GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print