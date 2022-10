SRINAGAR: A man died in a lightning strike in South Kashmir’s Shopian district this evening, officials said.

They said that one Bashir Ahmad Parray, son of Abdul Rehman Parray, a resident of Budherhama was in a cow-shed when the lightning struck the structure, leaving him dead on spot.

There were however no immediate reports of any loss to livestock.

A police official in the meantime confirming it told GNS that cognizance has been taken in this regard. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print