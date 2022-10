Srinagar: Kashmir University on Tuesday announced deferment of all exams scheduled on October 24, 2022.

“On the eve of festival (Diwali), all the University examinations scheduled to be on 24/10/2022 (Monday) are hereby postponed and shall now be held on 28/10/2022 (Friday).

A copy has been sent to all relevant offices for intimation.

