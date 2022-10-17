Exodus of hope from J&K: Congress

Jammu: A large group of Congress activists led by working president Raman Bhalla also staged a protest here against the unabated target killings by the terrorists in the valley.

Reacting to the killing of Puran Krishan Bhat in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday, Bhalla alleged that the government has failed on all fronts.

“There is an exodus of hope from Jammu and Kashmir,” he said, adding the Narendra Modi led government made tall claims about eradicating terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir but the result on ground is “big zero”.

“The situation in Jammu and Kashmir is getting worse with every passing day and both Kashmir and Kashmiriyat are in danger. No one knows where the BJP, which has been doing politics in the name of Kashmir for years, is missing nowadays,” Bhalla said.

Local activists of Shiv Sena led by their president Manish Sahni also staged a protest outside their headquarters in the city against the killing of Bhat and demanded Rs 2 crore compensation to his family besides a government job to his wife.

“The proxy government of the Centre in Jammu and Kashmir has miserably failed in restoring peace and security to Hindus and other minorities,” Sahni alleged, demanding resignation of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for his “failure to restore peace and security” in Kashmir.

Groups of Kashmiri Pandits also staged protests outside the Raj Bhavan and several other places against the killing and demanded immediate relocation of their community members from the valley.

PTI

