AAP activists detained during protests

Jammu: Several activists of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were detained Sunday as political parties and social groups staged protests at different places here to protest the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit by terrorists in Shopian district of south Kashmir.
AAP activists led by senior leaders including District Development Council (DDC) member T S Toni, Maharaj Krishan Yogi and Amrit Wattal staged a protest outside the Press Club here but were baton charged and briefly detained by police.
An AAP spokesperson claimed several activists were injured in the police action.
“We had assembled to lodge our protest against the innocent killings and to expose the BJP-led government for its failure in ensuring a safe and secure atmosphere in the valley,” the spokesperson said.
He said Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a serious security situation but the government seems “least concerned” and the only thing it is doing is to peddle “lies of normalcy”.
