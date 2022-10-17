AAP appoints Harshdev Singh as chairman of 15-member state committee in J&K

Srinagar: The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Jammu and Kashmir unit on Monday constituted a 15-member State Coordination Committee with Harshdev Singh designated as the chairman of the committee.

As per a communique, Mehraj Malik and Dr Ghulam Mustafa Khan have been appointed as the Co-chairmen of the State Coordination Committee.

The communique stated that Deep Singh, Nasir Ali Kochak, Yashpal Kundal, Om Prakash Khajuria, Dr Nawab Nasir Aman, Surender Singh Shingari, Prof (Dr) Farooq Ahmad Aga, Sheema Farooqi, Taranjit Singh Tony, Zafarullah Sheikh, Ashok Karihalu and Dr Touseef Ahmed have been designated as the members of the committee.

It added that State Incharge- will be the ex-officio chairman of the committee and Election Incharge- Jammu, Election Incharge- Kashmir, Prabhari- Jammu, Prabhari- Kashmir, Province President- Jammu, Province President- Kashmir will be the ex-officio member of this committee—(KNO)

