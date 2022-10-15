R K Goyal (IAS) given additional charge of Chairman BOPEE

Srinagar: Government on Saturday assigned charge of Chairman BOPEE to Additional Chief Secretary R K Goyal (IAS) in addition to his duties.

“In exercise of powers conferred under Section 4 of the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examination Act, 2002, the Government hereby orders that Mr. Raj Kumar Goyal, IAS (AGMUT:1990), Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Home Department shall discharge functions of Chairman, J&K Board of Professional Entrance Examinations, under the provisions of the Act, in addition to his own duties, as an interim arrangement, till further orders,” reads a government order. (GNS)

