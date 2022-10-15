Kashmiri Pandit injured in Shopian militant attack, succumbs

Shopian: A Kashmiri Pandit, who was shot at and injured by militants in Choudry Gund area in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, officials said here.

An official said that he was fired upon by militants when he was in the lawn of his residential house.

He said that soon after, the injured, identified as Pooran Krishan Bhat son of Tarak Nath Bhat of Choudry Gund was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital.

He, however, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, the official said, adding that area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print