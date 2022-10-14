Pak PM raises Kashmir

In his address, Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif said that he was “willing” to engage with India, but asserted that the onus remains on New Delhi to take the necessary steps “for meaningful and result-oriented engagement”. He also accused India of human rights violations in Kashmir.
Hitting back, Lekhi said Pakistan has no locus standi to comment on India’s internal affairs. “Pakistan’s remarks today constitute gross interference in India’s internal affairs, sovereignty and territorial integrity…,” she said.
She said the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have been and will remain an integral part of India.
A day earlier, India slammed Pakistan for raising the Kashmir issue during an emergency special session of the UN General Assembly on the Ukraine conflict in New York, saying such statements by Islamabad deserve the “collective contempt” of the international community and “sympathy for a mindset which repeatedly utters falsehoods”.
In his remarks to the UNGA emergency special session that was convened on the Ukrainian conflict, Pakistan’s ambassador to the UN Munir Akram had raised the issue of Kashmir.
PTI