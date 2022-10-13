File complaints about roads on ‘Hamari Sadak’ App

SRINAGAR:The Public Works PW (R&B) Department has launched a special mobile application ‘Hamari Sadak’ for dedicated use of general public so as to get direct feedback from them regarding overall condition of roads, snow clearance etc by uploading their grievances on the said web portal.
The aim of introducing this application is to ensure speedy and efficient redressal of public grievances and at the same time help the department get faster road quality status. The app is available on www.jkpwdoms.in and play store.
The JKPWDOMS web portal has already started working in the department along with the Tameer Tarakki app.