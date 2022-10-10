Jammu Psychiatric Society Elects officer bearers

Jammu: Jammu Psychiatric Society, an associated branch of Indian Psychiatric Society held a general body meeting on Sunday in presence of senior psychiatrists Dr U K Mehta and Dr J R Thappa.

The meeting concluded with election of office bearers. Dr Manu Arora was elected as president, Dr Manmeet Singh as Vice President and Dr Abhishek Chowhan as General Secretary of the society. Other office bearers included Dr Rajinder and Dr Rameshwar as joint secretaries, Dr Rajesh Chandel as treasurer, Dr Rohit Jasrotia, Dr Akhil Menia, Dr Harshit and Dr Madhusudan as executive committee members. Post graduate students from psychiatry departments of GMC Jammu and ASCOMS also attended the meeting.

The meeting coincided with the eve of world mental health day which is celebrated internationally on 10th October by WHO to promote awareness about mental health and to mobilize efforts in support of mental health. The Day provides an opportunity for all stakeholders working on mental health issues to talk about their work, and what more needs to be done to make mental health care a reality for people worldwide.

The meeting deliberated on the theme of this year which is “Make mental health for all a global priority” and resolved that society will work diligently in promoting awareness about mental health so that is achieves the same priority as is for physical health. The

society pledged to sensitise the society and policy makers to achieve the desired parity with physical health. It was also decided to ensure the success of Nasha Mukt Abhiyan of government of India by providing technical assistance in the formulation and implementation of de-addiction policies as and when desired.

