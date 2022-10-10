BCI appoints Malik as Media Advisor

Bandipora: Bandipora Cricket initiative (BCI) has appointed Malik Sumeed as Media Advisor.
In a statement issued here, President BCI Faisal Ali welcomed Malik in the core group of BCI and said that it was the wish of the BCI that a competent and a capable person should hold the position, adding that he wishes him good luck for the future endeavours.
Malik Sumeed is a journalist and has worked for many media outlets.
