8820 fruit-laden trucks among 10,000 HMVs cross Qazigund in last 24 hours: Officials

Qazigund: Around ten thousand trucks, including 8820 laden with fruit have moved from Srinagar to Jammu through Jammu-Srinagar national highway from last 24 hours, officials said.

A top traffic official said that from last 24 hours (down traffic movement), a total number of 10074 Heavy Motor Vehicles crossed Qazigund through Jammu-Srinagar national highway in which 8820 were fruit laden trucks.

He said amid inclement weather conditions, they managed to cross these vehicles day and night in 24 hours.

“Over 10000 HMVs including 8820 fruit laden trucks released through Navyug and Jawahar Tunnels during the past 24 hours. Chief Secretary compliments all functionaries and asks them to keep up momentum,” Information & PR, J&K tweeted.

Pertinently, the Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta had directed the department to clear the stranded within 24 hours along the national highway—(KNO)

