Authorities seal liquor shop near school in Srinagar’s Sonawar

Locals welcome BB cant decision of sealing the shop

Srinagar: In a swift action, authorities sealed a liquor shop that had come up near a school in the Sonwar area in the city here in violation of rules, with locals hailing the move.

The liquor shop had come up opposite a Kendriya Vidyalaya and was found to be operating without the permission of the Badami Bagh Cantonment (BBC) Board, under whose jurisdiction the area falls, officials said on Saturday.

“We were informed (about the liquor shop) yesterday (Friday) and we sealed it yesterday only,” said BBC Board CEO John Vikas.

“Permission was not taken from the cantonment board which is a prerequisite to operate,” he said.

Vikas said whether the owner had the license to run the shop or not, the board will not allow a liquor shop to operate near a school.

“Obviously, we will not allow it but he should have applied for that NoC from the cantonment board. So, it has been sealed,” the CEO said.

Vikas said the board is also mulling legal action against the owner.

“We have provisions for penalties. If any trade is being carried out without taking any license or permission, then there is a provision for penalty,” he added.

Local residents praised the board’s action.

“The shop came up near the school. How can it be allowed to operate? So, we informed the board about it and they acted very swiftly,” said Mehraj Ahmad, a local resident.

He said the residents of the area are happy that the BBC Board CEO acted on people’s complaint and the shop was sealed immediately. PTI

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print